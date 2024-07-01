Jail sentence for Wigan man who admitted to harassment campaigns

A Wigan man who admitted two charges of harassment has been jailed for 18 months.

John Roe, 47, of Heywood Avenue in Golborne, was sentenced by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

He had previously been charged with stalking and breaching a restraining order, but these will lie on file. As well as the custodial sentence he was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order prohibiting any future contact with his victim.

He must also pay a surcharge to victim services.