Jailed: young Wigan man who breached restraining order put behind bars
A Wigan 22-year-old has been jailed for six months after finally admitting that he breached a restraining order by harassing a woman.
Joshua Bromilow, of Warrington Road, Ince, had initially denied contacting a named person whom he was not permitted to see by the courts on January 22.
But on his latest appearance before borough justices he changed his plea to guilty.
The bench imposed a 26-week sentence, saying that the offence warranted a custodial term, not least because of Bromilow's previous flagrant regard for court orders and also because the offence was committed while he was serving a custodial sentence.