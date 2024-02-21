News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Jailed: young Wigan man who breached restraining order put behind bars

A Wigan 22-year-old has been jailed for six months after finally admitting that he breached a restraining order by harassing a woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joshua Bromilow, of Warrington Road, Ince, had initially denied contacting a named person whom he was not permitted to see by the courts on January 22.

Read More
Wigan borough schoolboy denies carjacking accusation

But on his latest appearance before borough justices he changed his plea to guilty.

Joshua Bromilow was given a six-month sentence for breaching a restraining orderJoshua Bromilow was given a six-month sentence for breaching a restraining order
Joshua Bromilow was given a six-month sentence for breaching a restraining order
Most Popular

The bench imposed a 26-week sentence, saying that the offence warranted a custodial term, not least because of Bromilow's previous flagrant regard for court orders and also because the offence was committed while he was serving a custodial sentence.

He must also pay £154 to victim services.