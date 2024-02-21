News you can trust since 1853
Knifepoint robbery: Wigan borough schoolboy denies carjacking accusation

A Leigh schoolboy has denied his part in an armed carjacking.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to possessing a knife and robbing two named males of a vehicle, mobile phone and bank card in Bolton on November 29 last year.

The teenager is also accused of affray on December 4 - a charge to which he has yet to plead - and also to possessing cannabis, which he admits.

He was remanded into youth detention pending a further appearance at the same court on February 29.