Knifepoint robbery: Wigan borough schoolboy denies carjacking accusation
A Leigh schoolboy has denied his part in an armed carjacking.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to possessing a knife and robbing two named males of a vehicle, mobile phone and bank card in Bolton on November 29 last year.
The teenager is also accused of affray on December 4 - a charge to which he has yet to plead - and also to possessing cannabis, which he admits.