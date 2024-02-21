Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to possessing a knife and robbing two named males of a vehicle, mobile phone and bank card in Bolton on November 29 last year.

The teenager is also accused of affray on December 4 - a charge to which he has yet to plead - and also to possessing cannabis, which he admits.

