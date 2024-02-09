Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singo Gavi, 45, of Rothwell Gardens, Golborne, had previously stood before Manchester magistrates to face a single charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress to Rhiann Partington between July 1 2022 and March 7 2023 and that it included sending letters, making phone calls and leaving voicemails.

The bench released him on conditional bail, sending the case to Bolton Crown Court where he was due to make his first appearance today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...