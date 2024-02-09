News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Judge issues arrest warrant for Wigan man accused of stalking after court no-show

Police are hunting a Wigan man accused of stalking who failed to appear before a judge today. (February 9)
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Singo Gavi, 45, of Rothwell Gardens, Golborne, had previously stood before Manchester magistrates to face a single charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress to Rhiann Partington between July 1 2022 and March 7 2023 and that it included sending letters, making phone calls and leaving voicemails.

Read More
Wigan 49-year-old walks free after domestic abuse case against him is dismissed

The bench released him on conditional bail, sending the case to Bolton Crown Court where he was due to make his first appearance today.

But there was no sign of him and so the presiding judge issued a warrant for his arrest.