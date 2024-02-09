Judge issues arrest warrant for Wigan man accused of stalking after court no-show
Police are hunting a Wigan man accused of stalking who failed to appear before a judge today. (February 9)
Singo Gavi, 45, of Rothwell Gardens, Golborne, had previously stood before Manchester magistrates to face a single charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress to Rhiann Partington between July 1 2022 and March 7 2023 and that it included sending letters, making phone calls and leaving voicemails.
The bench released him on conditional bail, sending the case to Bolton Crown Court where he was due to make his first appearance today.
But there was no sign of him and so the presiding judge issued a warrant for his arrest.