Thomas Williamson was found collapsed with knife wounds in Charles Street, Tyldesley, in the small hours of Saturday September 25 2021.

In the dock have been 19-year-olds Kane Adamson and Ben Dawber and Joshua Prescott, 20 who are all charged with murder and alternative charges of manslaughter, both of which they deny.

Thomas Williamson, 30, who suffered a violent death in Tyldesley

The hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester was told that Mr Williamson was subjected to a “frenzied attack” while he was out for a walk to clear his head.

A post-mortem examination concluded that catastrophic wounds had been inflicted with a blade to both the victim’s neck and heart.

It is claimed that he was wrongly identified as a man who punched someone outside a Tyldesley bar earlier in the night and he was attacked in revenge.

Dawber, of no fixed address, claims he was acting in self-defence after Mr Williamson pulled a knife on him.

Adamson, also of no fixed address, says thius is insufficient evidence to prove what his intentions were at the attack scene while both Adamson and Dawber have told the court that Prescott, of Walter Street in Leigh, had been passed out in the back of the car. Prescott himself has not given evidence.