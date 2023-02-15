Wigan borough teen is one of two 15-year-olds charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey
Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a park.
Cheshire Police said the 15-year-old boy from Leigh and 15-year-old girl from Warrington had been charged on Wednesday February 15.
Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth near Leigh at around 3.13pm on Saturday.
Police were exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.
On Tuesday evening people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol.
More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.
In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.
The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.