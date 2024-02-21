News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Justice: teenaged Wigan motorbike and van robber finally punished

A Wigan teenager who was just 16 when he was involved in the robbery of a motorbike and van, the latter of which was then dangerously driven, has finally been punished.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 16:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The now 19-year-old, who cannot be named, had denied the aggravated taking of a Honda CBR bike and a Peugeot Partner van on October 26 2021 but was found guilty by magistrates after a trial last October.

Read More
Wigan borough schoolboy denies carjacking accusation

The hearing was told that the bike suffered damage before it was recovered and that the van was driven in a dangerous manner on both the Woodcock Drive estate in Platt Bridge, Warrington Road, Ince and on Millgate in Wigan.

A Honda CBR similar to the one the Wigan 16-year-old stoleA Honda CBR similar to the one the Wigan 16-year-old stole
A Honda CBR similar to the one the Wigan 16-year-old stole
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Returning to Wigan's law courts for sentence, the teenager was ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He is banned from driving for 12 months and has to pay £500 in court costs, £95 to victim services and £250 in compensation.