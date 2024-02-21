Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The now 19-year-old, who cannot be named, had denied the aggravated taking of a Honda CBR bike and a Peugeot Partner van on October 26 2021 but was found guilty by magistrates after a trial last October.

The hearing was told that the bike suffered damage before it was recovered and that the van was driven in a dangerous manner on both the Woodcock Drive estate in Platt Bridge, Warrington Road, Ince and on Millgate in Wigan.

Returning to Wigan's law courts for sentence, the teenager was ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.