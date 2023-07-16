Piotr Jakubowski, 53, of no fixed address, had appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to deny giving a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35, when in a Vauxhall Insignia on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on June 26 last year.

He also denied trying to contact Iwona Czarneska-Jakubovska and going near her house a month later when banned from doing so by a non-molestation order.

A breath test found Jakobowski to be three times over the drink-drive limit. Picture posed by model

But he was found guilty of all three charges after a trial.

He also admitted a breach of bail conditions.