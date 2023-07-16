News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Justices convict Wigan man of drink-driving and molestation order breaches

A Wigan man has been convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and being three times over the drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Piotr Jakubowski, 53, of no fixed address, had appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to deny giving a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35, when in a Vauxhall Insignia on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on June 26 last year.

Read More
Man accused of double rape in Wigan town centre walks free after case collapses

He also denied trying to contact Iwona Czarneska-Jakubovska and going near her house a month later when banned from doing so by a non-molestation order.

A breath test found Jakobowski to be three times over the drink-drive limit. Picture posed by modelA breath test found Jakobowski to be three times over the drink-drive limit. Picture posed by model
A breath test found Jakobowski to be three times over the drink-drive limit. Picture posed by model
Most Popular

But he was found guilty of all three charges after a trial.

He also admitted a breach of bail conditions.

Jakubowski was remanded in custody pending sentence at the same court on July 28.