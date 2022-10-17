News you can trust since 1853
Police blast "incredibly dangerous" stone-throwing at Wigan borough buses

Police have stepped up patrols on the guided busway at Leigh amid reports of stone-throwing at vehicles.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 7:34am

Officers fear injuries to both drivers and passengers if the anti-social behaviour continues and say they have broached the subject with youths gathering in the area on the night of Sunday October 16.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “#GMPTransportUnit have patrolled the Leigh Guided Bus Route tonight following recent reports of stones being thrown at passing buses.

A police patrol out on Leigh guided busway

"This is incredibly dangerous for drivers but also the general public if such a missile results in a serious collision.

"We have disrupted a small group of youths tonight in the area suspected of this sort of anti-social behaviour.

"The team have then carried on checking bus routes all the way to Leigh and Wigan bus interchanges checking on Transport for Greater Manchester staff and late-night passengers to ensure that they are safe.”