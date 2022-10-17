Police blast "incredibly dangerous" stone-throwing at Wigan borough buses
Police have stepped up patrols on the guided busway at Leigh amid reports of stone-throwing at vehicles.
Officers fear injuries to both drivers and passengers if the anti-social behaviour continues and say they have broached the subject with youths gathering in the area on the night of Sunday October 16.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “#GMPTransportUnit have patrolled the Leigh Guided Bus Route tonight following recent reports of stones being thrown at passing buses.
"This is incredibly dangerous for drivers but also the general public if such a missile results in a serious collision.
"We have disrupted a small group of youths tonight in the area suspected of this sort of anti-social behaviour.
"The team have then carried on checking bus routes all the way to Leigh and Wigan bus interchanges checking on Transport for Greater Manchester staff and late-night passengers to ensure that they are safe.”