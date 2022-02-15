Knife terror: Police hunt dangerous blade-wielding thief who pushed his way into a house, made threats and stole cash

Officers were called to Fairclough Park Drive, Leigh, to reports of an intruder armed with a knife at around 8am today (Tuesday).

Once inside, the man threatened a woman and demanded money, before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Partington, of Wigan CID, said: "Clearly this is a dangerous individual and we are determined to catch him.

Police are appealing for information after a terrifying robbery in Leigh

"We are sure someone will have seen something as he arrived in a dark-coloured Audi Q7 and was dressed in a hi-vis orange jacket and trousers."

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7094 quoting incident 562 of 15/2/22.

Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.