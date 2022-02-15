Knife terror: Police hunt dangerous blade-wielding thief who pushed his way into a house, made threats and stole cash

Police are appealing for information after a man armed with a knife pushed his way into a house, threatened the woman inside and made off with cash.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:04 pm

Officers were called to Fairclough Park Drive, Leigh, to reports of an intruder armed with a knife at around 8am today (Tuesday).

Once inside, the man threatened a woman and demanded money, before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Partington, of Wigan CID, said: "Clearly this is a dangerous individual and we are determined to catch him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for information after a terrifying robbery in Leigh

Read More

Read More
Experts confirm cause of mystery 'tremor' that shook buildings across Wigan

"We are sure someone will have seen something as he arrived in a dark-coloured Audi Q7 and was dressed in a hi-vis orange jacket and trousers."

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7094 quoting incident 562 of 15/2/22.

Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.