Experts confirm cause of mystery 'tremor' that shook buildings across Wigan

BAE Systems says they had two RAF Typhoons on exercise in Lancashire's skies at the time and residents across the North West felt a rumble.

It is understood the boom was caused by one of the jets on training manoeuvres between Preston and the Fylde Coast.

The pair are said to be based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire but were working alongside a Typhoon at Warton Aerodrome on Tuesday February 15.

Residents across the borough felt the tremor

The British Geological Survey said it received numerous reports from concerned residents across the North West, mainly in the Lancashire area, but also Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire who reported the tremor sometime around 11am.

The thunderous boom shook buildings across the borough.

Springfield resident Jon Pearce said: "I felt the windows and ground shake. I thought it was an earthquake to be honest.

"I live right behind a train line but even those vast hulks don't cause such vibration when they roar past. It was quite something. My cat shot out of the room!"

A Golborne resident told our sister site ManchesterWorld: “It was about 11.05am when there was a loud boom (not a bang!) and the house moved - it felt like the floor was shifting.

“It happened twice, in succession.

“I felt the earthquake we had in 2007 or 2008 and it felt the same, hence why I thought it must've been an earthquake.”

Residents also took to social media to express their concern.

One said: "Did anyone else feel the earthquake at 11am? We heard the back door rattle as though someone was coming in but didn't understand what it was at the time."

Another added: "I felt the vibration, I thought a massive helicopter was going to come over the house."