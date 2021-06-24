Knife-wielding £20k damage man jailed for over 2 years
A man who wielded a knife, smashed down a door and stole £20k has been jailed for 28 months.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:16 pm
Steven Wood, 50, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan justices recently to admit the crimes against Joan Wood and to being armed with a blade in public five days later.
He was going to dispute details of the charges when he appeared before a Bolton judge but dropped the objections.
