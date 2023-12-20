Three young men have been arrested after police uncovered a large drugs farm.

An imitation pistol was also recovered during the pre-dawn raids on two premises in the Leigh area on Tuesday December 20.

Officers from the Wigan organised crime team executed warrants at the addresses in Leigh to disover the large cannabis farm and weapon plus around £6,000 in cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The cannabis farm complete with hydroponic equipment

Two men aged 21 and 24 were detained on suspicion of producing cannabis and possessing an imitation firearm.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

Det Insp Pat Wood, who leads the districts Challenger team, said: “The perception that the cultivation of cannabis is victimless couldn’t be further from the truth.

The imitation firearm found during the raid

“Drug trafficking is a major source of revenue for organised crime gangs, and funds other elements of serious crime such as firearms and modern slavery.

“It’s for that reason that warrants and arrests relating to cannabis farms have a disruptive impact on organised criminal activity in the area, and we will continue to pursue these types of offenders and remove them from our streets.

“The intelligence gathered today will enable us to build up a greater picture of the illegal activity happening across Wigan and Leigh and will contribute to future operational activity.”

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor for Police, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, said: “This is excellent work from our Challenger team in Wigan.

Police stress that cannabis cultivation is not a victimless crime

"We remain committed and tenacious in actively disrupting criminals who seek to involve themselves in criminal activity that links to higher level, organised criminality.

"We will not tolerate this in Greater Manchester and police and community safety partners are working hard to rid communities of this.”

If you suspect someone is illegally supplying drugs or illicit substances in your community, please report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.