Police have issued its latest CCTV appeal as officers continue to crackdown on this summer riots.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police have issued images of 51 people who we believe could have information.

The latest appeal includes new images that haven’t been seen before, follows the appalling scenes in Southport on Tuesday July 30 and Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, 151 people have been arrested in connection with disorder, with 110 charged and 84 sentenced to a combined 178 years and 10 months in prison.

Merseyside Police have issued images of 51 people who they believe could have information

A number of those convicted have been from Wigan.

Anyone who may recognise any of the people pictures in these images, please get in touch.

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “We continue to explore every possible avenue to find as many people as we can who took part in the despicable scenes of violence. We continue to make arrests and many of these people are now in prison.

.

"We make no apologies for this, and we know the vast majority of people in our communities support the robust action that is being taken against these criminals, locally and nationally. We will not rest until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you know any of these people pictured, or you recognise yourself in one of these images, please come forward as a matter of urgency because we believe the people in these images could be able to help our inquiries.”

If you have any information, you can call 101 or DM @MerpolCC with reference 24000663787.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.