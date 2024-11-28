Latest CCTV appeal as police crackdown on summer riots

By Sian Jones
Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST

Police have issued its latest CCTV appeal as officers continue to crackdown on this summer riots.

Merseyside Police have issued images of 51 people who we believe could have information.

The latest appeal includes new images that haven’t been seen before, follows the appalling scenes in Southport on Tuesday July 30 and Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday August 3.

So far, 151 people have been arrested in connection with disorder, with 110 charged and 84 sentenced to a combined 178 years and 10 months in prison.

Merseyside Police have issued images of 51 people who they believe could have informationMerseyside Police have issued images of 51 people who they believe could have information
A number of those convicted have been from Wigan.

Anyone who may recognise any of the people pictures in these images, please get in touch.

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “We continue to explore every possible avenue to find as many people as we can who took part in the despicable scenes of violence. We continue to make arrests and many of these people are now in prison.

"We make no apologies for this, and we know the vast majority of people in our communities support the robust action that is being taken against these criminals, locally and nationally. We will not rest until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.

“If you know any of these people pictured, or you recognise yourself in one of these images, please come forward as a matter of urgency because we believe the people in these images could be able to help our inquiries.”

If you have any information, you can call 101 or DM @MerpolCC with reference 24000663787.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

