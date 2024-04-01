Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Darbyshire, of Abbey Lane, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Citroen C3 on Warrington Road and Hey Street, Wigan, on March 16, to driving without insurance and failing to provide officers with a breath specimen.

Sending him to prison and imposing a new road ban of 67 months, the bench said they were incarcerating him because of past conditions and his flagrant disregard for court orders.

