Law-breaking Wigan motorist banned from driving for more than five and a half years
A 39-year-old motorist who flouted a driving ban and refused to give police a breath test has been jailed for four months and further disqualified for more than five and a half years.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Darbyshire, of Abbey Lane, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Citroen C3 on Warrington Road and Hey Street, Wigan, on March 16, to driving without insurance and failing to provide officers with a breath specimen.
Sending him to prison and imposing a new road ban of 67 months, the bench said they were incarcerating him because of past conditions and his flagrant disregard for court orders.
He must also pay £85 in court costs.