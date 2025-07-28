Fears that a Wigan borough graveyard had fallen victim to vandals have been quelled.

Residents took to social media on Monday morning (July 28) after several pictures of headstones lying on their sides at Leigh cemetery were published and it was suggested they might have been the subject of criminal attacks.

But it has now been revealed that the masonry had been deliberately lowered to the ground by council workers carrying out an audit of unsafe monuments.

Ealier this month a four-year-old boy, named locally as Eli, was killed by a falling headstone in what was described as a “freak accident” at Rawtenstall cemetery in East Lancashire.

Some of the graves whose headstones are now lying on the ground

There have been vandal attacks at Wigan cemeteries and graveyards in the past but, headstones do sometimes become dangerous over the passing of decades, through ground movement and the elements.

Coun James Palmer sent a message to the Absolute Leigh Facebook page saying: “I'm currently at Leigh cemetery with the cemetery foreman discussing the gravestones.

"I can confirm that the gravestones have been lain down to mitigate the risk of them falling on people .

"It's not ideal but i have just been told the whole cemetery is being audited for risk of monuments being unsafe.

"Action first then any living relative will be contacted to arrange re-erect the monuments.

"If you think you've been affected by this issue I reccomend contacting bereavement services at Wigan Council.”