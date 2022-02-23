Extra powers, approved as of 6pm on Tuesday February 22, allow police to direct anyone in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.

Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.

The powers are in force in Lord Street from the junction of Brown Street North down to Sprinning Jenny; Railway Road to the junction of Finlay Street and bordering Twist Lane back to Spinning Jenny Way.

Railway Road is within the dispersal zone

Dispersal powers can be introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.