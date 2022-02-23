Police crack down on town centre anti-social behaviour
A dispersal zone has been introduced in parts of Leigh town centre in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.
Extra powers, approved as of 6pm on Tuesday February 22, allow police to direct anyone in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.
Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.
The powers are in force in Lord Street from the junction of Brown Street North down to Sprinning Jenny; Railway Road to the junction of Finlay Street and bordering Twist Lane back to Spinning Jenny Way.
Dispersal powers can be introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.