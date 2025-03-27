A number of Wigan borough schools have issued “stranger danger” warnings after police launched an investigation into the alleged attempted abduction of a girl in a nearby town.

Cheshire officers were told that at around 9am on Wednesday March 26, a 14-year-old girl had been walking along Shaw Street in Culcheth when a man got out of a van and walked towards her, near to the junction with Church Lane.

The teen told police that she ran away from the scene and the man got back into the van.

Newton West Park Primary is one of several schools in the Leigh area which has subsequently issued warnings to parents.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted abduction

A statement read: “We have been alerted to the attempted abduction of a girl who attends Culcheth High School who was on their way to school when a man tried to pull her into their van.

"Fortunately, the abduction was not successful and the child escaped unharmed.

"Please could we ask that you ask your children to be extra vigilant, particularly if they walk to school without an adult?

"If we receive any further information we will communicate it with you. Please be assured that if your child does not arrive at school, you will be contacted.”

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are making a number of enquiries in the area to establish the circumstances.

“Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 2055795. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”