Lethal garrotte: council remove Wigan beauty spot booby trap

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Apr 2025, 07:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Volunteers and council staff have completely removed a barbed wire booby trap which posed a threat to Wigan woodland walkers and cyclists.

As Wigan Today reported on Thursday, the spiked wire had been suspended across a footpath from Mill Dam/Elnup Woods to Standish.

A member of the public, who nearly fell victim to it himself, disabled it by disconnecting the neck/head-height trap – which was strung between old wooden fencing and a part-built new metal gate or stile – and wrapping it awy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But volunteers have now reported on local social media that they have disabled it completely.

A member of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue shows how the barbed wire was suspended across the footpathA member of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue shows how the barbed wire was suspended across the footpath
A member of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue shows how the barbed wire was suspended across the footpath

A Facebook post by Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue last night (Friday April 11) said: “Today members of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue have assisted a team from Wigan Council in removing a barbed wire hazard in the elnup woods area, this posed a garrotte risk to walkers and cyclists and has now been made safe

"Please be cautious in the area, if spotted again please report immediately to the police by calling 101.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice