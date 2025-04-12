Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers and council staff have completely removed a barbed wire booby trap which posed a threat to Wigan woodland walkers and cyclists.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Wigan Today reported on Thursday, the spiked wire had been suspended across a footpath from Mill Dam/Elnup Woods to Standish.

A member of the public, who nearly fell victim to it himself, disabled it by disconnecting the neck/head-height trap – which was strung between old wooden fencing and a part-built new metal gate or stile – and wrapping it awy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But volunteers have now reported on local social media that they have disabled it completely.

A member of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue shows how the barbed wire was suspended across the footpath

A Facebook post by Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue last night (Friday April 11) said: “Today members of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue have assisted a team from Wigan Council in removing a barbed wire hazard in the elnup woods area, this posed a garrotte risk to walkers and cyclists and has now been made safe

"Please be cautious in the area, if spotted again please report immediately to the police by calling 101.”