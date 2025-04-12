Lethal garrotte: council remove Wigan beauty spot booby trap
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As Wigan Today reported on Thursday, the spiked wire had been suspended across a footpath from Mill Dam/Elnup Woods to Standish.
A member of the public, who nearly fell victim to it himself, disabled it by disconnecting the neck/head-height trap – which was strung between old wooden fencing and a part-built new metal gate or stile – and wrapping it awy.
But volunteers have now reported on local social media that they have disabled it completely.
A Facebook post by Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue last night (Friday April 11) said: “Today members of Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue have assisted a team from Wigan Council in removing a barbed wire hazard in the elnup woods area, this posed a garrotte risk to walkers and cyclists and has now been made safe
"Please be cautious in the area, if spotted again please report immediately to the police by calling 101.”