The two-week campaign, co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service, was part of a crackdown on reducing violent crime and removing lethal weapons from the streets.

A total of 139 firearms were handed in and following proactive work by officers, 12 more were seized, bringing the total to 151.

GMP firearms surrender.

The campaign did not just target those involved in criminal behaviour, it was also aimed at collectors, licence holders and anyone who may have inherited a firearm to help prevent them getting into the wrong hands.

Det Supt John Griffith, of Greater Manchester Police’s serious crime division, said: “We remain committed to robustly investigating serious crime, specifically targeting those in possession or transferring firearms and ammunition as they post a real, serious threat across the UK.

"The 30 per cent drop in discharges over the last 12 months across Greater Manchester is a result of some hard work as we continue to take such lethal weapons off the streets.

“Guns have no place in the region and this surrender is a result of continued efforts from officers and our partners as we work together to safeguard, intervene and educate at the earliest opportunity to hopefully save lives and make Greater Manchester a safer place to live, work and visit.”

Surrendered firearms.

To report anyone involved in illegal firearms activity, use LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk, call 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.