Library stabbing: Man detained under Mental Health Act

A man arrested after three people were stabbed at a library has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 38-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident at Atherton Library on Friday morning.

Read more: Library stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder



Police were called at 10.30am to reports that three people had been attacked and were injured.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

One of the men, who was a contract worker, suffered serious injuries.

The two other people, who worked for Wigan Council, sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries.

The library was being relocated and the council said the opening date would now be "postponed until further notice".

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and witnesses or people with dash-cam footage are asked to make contact with them.

Chief Inspector Dave Henthorne said: “As we continue with our investigation around this, we’d still like to hear from people who witnessed any part of the incident yesterday morning.

“If you were in the area around 10.30am and have dash-cam footage, this might be a real help for us in piecing together what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7225, quoting reference 559 of October 26, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

.