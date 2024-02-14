Litter bug: dropped cigarette butt costs Wigan man dear
A Wigan 25-year-old’s littering has proved an expensive mistake.
Tameside magistrates heard that Cristobal Petrea was on Cooper Street, Manchester, on July 3 last year when he was seen to drop a cigarette butt.
The matter ended up in court where the bench found him guilty through the single justice procedure.
He was fined, ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £393.
Petrea can contest the verdict under the procedure.