Litter bug: dropped cigarette butt costs Wigan man dear

A Wigan 25-year-old’s littering has proved an expensive mistake.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
Tameside magistrates heard that Cristobal Petrea was on Cooper Street, Manchester, on July 3 last year when he was seen to drop a cigarette butt.

The matter ended up in court where the bench found him guilty through the single justice procedure.

He was fined, ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £393.

Petrea can contest the verdict under the procedure.