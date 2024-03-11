Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One particular hotspot of the borough has seen six fines handed out in recent months, totalling £1,400, thanks to pro-active enforcement work.

Tackling environmental crime remains a priority for the local authority, with the popular Keep It Clean campaign launched last year.

From April this year, the council is proposing to more than double the fine for fly-tipping to £1,000. Recent investment has also been made in the network of cameras around the borough, targeting hotspots for environmental crimes and ensuring offenders are punished.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on our environment, creating a hazard for people and local wildlife, and it really damages civic pride.

“We are proposing to increase the fine for fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000, which is the maximum allowed.

“We want the message out there loud and clear, fly-tipping is an unacceptable crime and by fining the maximum that we can, we will show offenders that we take this seriously in our borough.

“Our teams will always do what they can to investigate and enforce against it, and the camera network is an important part of that.”

Action does not stop at fines, if required the council can prosecute those who ignore warnings.

In January of this year, an individual was ordered to pay over £1,200 after pleading guilty to fly-tipping.

Coun Prescott added: “Clearing littering and fly-tipping costs the council an estimated £4m a year.

“Through our Keep It Clean campaign we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to dispose of their items in a responsible way, including offering two free bulky waste collections of up to five items a year to every household in the borough.

“However, we will not hesitate to enforce against those people who commit these offences and harm our communities and environment.

“If you are looking to get rid of items, make sure you are using a licensed waste carrier. If you do not and your waste ends up being fly-tipped, you could also be fined.”