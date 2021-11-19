Liverpool bomb attack: Wigan hospitals step up security

Health chiefs stress there is no specific intelligence to suggest further attacks on NHS facilities and say they do not want to cause undue alarm.

But sensible extra precautions are being taken while the UK terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe."

Emad Al Swealmeen was officially identified on Wednesday as the bomber who detonated a taxi delivering him to Liverpool Women's Hospital last Sunday morning just as Remembrance ceremonies were taking place across the city and country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the Liverpool bomb attack

Taxi driver David Perry was lucky not to have been killed when the bomb went off as he scrambled from his car.

The 32-year-old, who had converted to Christianity, reportedly arrived in the UK from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but had a fresh appeal ongoing at the time of his death.

Police believe Al Swealmeen had been renting a property in Rutland Avenue, Liverpool, since April and was making “relevant purchases” for his bomb from at least that time.

Wigan Infirmary

Explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) officers were called to the property in Sutcliffe Street, where he had previously lived, on Wednesday evening after suspicious packages were found.

Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy, a former police inspector at Wigan, said: “There is no specific threat to the area, but I have asked for patrols to be increased across Merseyside.

“Incidents such as this are very rare, but I would ask people to remain calm, but be vigilant and alert."

And in line with other hospitals in the region - including Preston and Chorley - Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust is taking extra precautions.

A WWL spokesperson said: "Following the nationally announced rise in threat levels, we have taken a number of actions to ensure our security remains robust and operates effectively for the safety of our patients, staff and visitors.”