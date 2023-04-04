Local man jailed for threatening his ex and messaging her schoolgirl daughter

The ban had been imposed after Simon Scott assaulted both of them and also the woman’s 11-year-old daughter.

He was barred from contacting either child in April last year and the couple’s seven-year-relationship continued for a while but was over by September when he began sending texts and Whatapp messages to the 15-year-old daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott’s jealous struggle to cope with events landed him with 19 months behind bars, which included activation of ten months of the suspended jai sentence imposed for assaulting the trio.

Scott, of Braeside Crescent, pleaded guilty to three offences of breaching a restraining order, sending threatening messages and breaching the suspended prison sentence.

Derek Jones, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that in messages to the older daughter he was asking her to have a word with her mum. He also asked if she was engaged as he had seen a photo of her wearing a ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones said that the psychological pressure on the child included him stating, “I can’t handle handle this any more, I’m going to end my life, I have got nothing.”

When she told him to leave her mum alone he replied, "I can’t, I love her too much”.

Two weeks later he asked her not to go to the police saying he did not want to go to jail, “it isn’t fair”.

She told him: “What is not fair is you stalking my mum, you effing weirdo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones said that on October 11 Scott started messaging his ex-partner and said he was a mess as she was having an affair, which she denied. He used foul language to insult her and said that Scousers “were going to sort **** out, I’ve had enough.”

He also sent messages implying he had been watching her home, said Mr Jones. She saw his van outside her home one morning and noticed it passing her one day and she took a photo.

Ian Morris, defending, said that Scott, who has three previous convictions for six offences, had pleaded guilty and was remorseful.

He said that Scott, who has a new job and has secured a tenancy, had been struggling with his mental health at the time of the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad