Alex Frost, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to admit to a charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress in that between January 1 and March 1 he called his victim numerous times, sent emails from fake email addresses, attended her place of work and attended her home, causing "substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities."

He also pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of another woman on February 29.

