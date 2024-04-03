Locked up: jail term for Wigan stalker who also attacked another woman
A prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan 32-year-old who terrorised one woman and attacked another.
Alex Frost, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to admit to a charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress in that between January 1 and March 1 he called his victim numerous times, sent emails from fake email addresses, attended her place of work and attended her home, causing "substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities."