Locked up: jail term for Wigan stalker who also attacked another woman

A prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan 32-year-old who terrorised one woman and attacked another.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Alex Frost, of Norfolk Street in Newtown, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to admit to a charge of stalking causing serious harm or distress in that between January 1 and March 1 he called his victim numerous times, sent emails from fake email addresses, attended her place of work and attended her home, causing "substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities."

He also pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of another woman on February 29.

He was jailed for 20 weeks and a restraining order prevents him from any contact with his stalking victim, including attending her address, until at least March 2029.