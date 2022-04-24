Long ban for Wigan motorist who was four times over the drink-drive limit

Manu Maroottikbalambil-Sajan, of Dobson Close in Wrightington, gave a reading of 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped a Nissan Micra on Shevington Moor on March 12. He also did not have a valid licence.

After admitting to the charges, the 27-year-old defendant was given an eight-week prison sentence although it was suspended for 12 months. He was told by the bench that a custodial sentence had been imposed because of the very high reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant was told he was receiving a custodial sentence because of the very high breath test reading he gave

As part of a community punishment, he must follow an alcohol abstention programme for 120 days and is barred from the road for 30 months, although this can be reduced to 229 days if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.