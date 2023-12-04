Long road ban for Wigan drink-driver who took car that wasn't his
A 25-year-old who admitted driving a car that wasn't his while three and a half times over the alcohol limit has been banned from the road for 30 months.
Callum Mawdsley, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus on September 1 without the owner's consent and, when stopped by police on Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill, gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.