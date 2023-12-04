News you can trust since 1853
Long road ban for Wigan drink-driver who took car that wasn't his

A 25-year-old who admitted driving a car that wasn't his while three and a half times over the alcohol limit has been banned from the road for 30 months.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Callum Mawdsley, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus on September 1 without the owner's consent and, when stopped by police on Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill, gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mawdsley gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath
He also drove the car without either a licence or insurance.

As well as the road ban, Mawdsley must complete a six-month alcohol treatment programme, 12 months of mental health treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

There is also £319 to pay to the court, victim services and as a fine.