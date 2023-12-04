A 25-year-old who admitted driving a car that wasn't his while three and a half times over the alcohol limit has been banned from the road for 30 months.

Callum Mawdsley, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus on September 1 without the owner's consent and, when stopped by police on Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill, gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also drove the car without either a licence or insurance.

As well as the road ban, Mawdsley must complete a six-month alcohol treatment programme, 12 months of mental health treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.