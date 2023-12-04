Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Op Venture team arrested three people yesterday (Sunday December 3) on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering in Leigh, following proactive deployment to the area.Upon searching an address on Lowther Drive, large quantities of cannabis were found hidden in different rooms around the property, with an estimated street value of between £30k - £50K, as well as between £5k – 10K cash and various mobile phones.

Two vehicles were seized by officers under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as well as various weapons such as a Rambo knife, zombie knife, knuckle dusters and extendable baton recovered.The three remain in custody at this time.Insp Jon Ezard of Op Venture said: “There is no doubt that the streets of Leigh have gotten that little bit safer with yesterday’s recoveries.“I want to make it clear that knives and drugs have no place on our streets, and we continue to be proactive in our efforts to tackle serious violence across Greater Manchester.“I would continue to encourage the public to contact GMP if they believe someone to be carrying or concealing weapons, or concerned in drug supply, so that we can swiftly deal with reports.”Reports can be made by calling 101 or via 999 in an emergency.