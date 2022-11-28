News you can trust since 1853
Lorry drivers stopped by police for breaching weight restrictions on Wigan road

A number of truckers have been stopped and warned by police for driving HGVs down a Wigan street in breach of its weight limit.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 8:18am

Fed-up residents of Swan Lane in Hindley Green had complained to police that lorry drivers have long been flouting a regulation which restricts their vehicle sizes and loads to 7.5 tonnes.

The heavy vehicles pass homes in order to reach the industrial estate further down the road.

Swan Lane, Hindley Green, has a 7.5-ton weight limit on it

As a result of the complaints the commerical vehicle unit patrolled the street and stopped “multiple HGVs for breaching or ignoring the restrictions.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police’s traffic unit said that it had issued a fixed penalty notice to one of the drivers, adding “we’ll be back.”