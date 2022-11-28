Fed-up residents of Swan Lane in Hindley Green had complained to police that lorry drivers have long been flouting a regulation which restricts their vehicle sizes and loads to 7.5 tonnes.

The heavy vehicles pass homes in order to reach the industrial estate further down the road.

Swan Lane, Hindley Green, has a 7.5-ton weight limit on it

As a result of the complaints the commerical vehicle unit patrolled the street and stopped “multiple HGVs for breaching or ignoring the restrictions.”