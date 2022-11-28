Lorry drivers stopped by police for breaching weight restrictions on Wigan road
A number of truckers have been stopped and warned by police for driving HGVs down a Wigan street in breach of its weight limit.
Fed-up residents of Swan Lane in Hindley Green had complained to police that lorry drivers have long been flouting a regulation which restricts their vehicle sizes and loads to 7.5 tonnes.
The heavy vehicles pass homes in order to reach the industrial estate further down the road.
As a result of the complaints the commerical vehicle unit patrolled the street and stopped “multiple HGVs for breaching or ignoring the restrictions.”
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police’s traffic unit said that it had issued a fixed penalty notice to one of the drivers, adding “we’ll be back.”