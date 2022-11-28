Sgt Allan Appleton - one of Wigan’s longest serving officers, who retired after nearly 30 years working for Greater Manchester Police, was waved off by colleagues on Sunday November 13.

However he returned to the station bright and early the next morning as a staff member assisting detectives in CID.

Sgt Appleton, or “Big Al” as he is known by colleagues, joined Lancashire Constabulary in 1981 as a Special Constable before joining GMP where he has worked around the force in various roles.

A social media post by GMP Wigan West said: “He has worked on the Wigan District for the last decade (or two). It was great that he should spend his last day as part of the remembrance, by laying the wreath at Aspull on behalf of us at Wigan.

"From all at Wigan Police station - fond farewell and many happy returns”