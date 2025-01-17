Lost wedding ring: Wigan police try to trace owner

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 08:53 BST
Police are trying to trace the owner of a wedding ring found on a Wigan borough street.

The gold band was discovered on The Avenue at Leigh, not far from the infirmary, on Friday December 27 and so far efforts to reunite it with the person it belongs to have proved fruitless.

A social media appeal by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP asks that anyone with information or wanting to ask about the ring should either attend the enquiry counter office at Wigan police HQ on Robin Park Road, Wigan or ring 0161 856 7128.

