A search of a flat on Chequers Street in the town centre unveiled the weapons during Operation Sceptre’s week of action.

An 18 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and possessing class A and B drugs.

He was bailed while the drugs are tested.

Seized from his possession was a machete, a zombie/hunting knife, an air-powered BB gun and a wooden baseball bat that had been adapted to hold nails.

Operation Sceptre is a national initiative that takes place twice a year co-ordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council.

The operation aims to raise awareness of knife crime and the police action in detecting, reducing and preventing it.

Throughout the week of action, Greater Manchester Police co-ordinated additional policing activity and worked closely with partners including the Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit, local authorities, public health, youth workers and charities to protect communities and young people from the threat of knife crime.

Wigan town centre sergeant Jon Calder, said: “Results like these are vital in keeping our communities safe. We have removed several dangerous weapons off the streets of Wigan thanks to positive, proactive policing as a result of intelligence received.

“We received information that there was an individual in the Wigan area who had weapons sent to him, so we conducted a search of his premises and took positive action by seizing the weapons.

“During Op Sceptre, we were out targeting knife crime and looked for ways to deter and actively tackle it, such as conducting knife sweeps and town centre walkarounds.”

To report an incident to GMP, please call the Police on 101 or talk to us via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.

Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.fearless.org.

If you carry a knife or weapon, we urge you to surrender it at one of our 13 Forever Amnesty bins located across Greater Manchester.