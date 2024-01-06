Magistrates rule that Wigan man's railway station threats were racist
A 50-year-old Wigan man has been cleared of racially aggravated harassment but, after admitting to issuing threats, magistrates have decided that what he said was racist.
Edward Williams, of Crompton House, Scholes, appeared before borough justices to discover that no evidence would be offered by the prosecution regarding charges of harassment against Audrick Malemo at Manchester Victoria Railway Station on March 19 2022, either racially aggravated or not.
But after pleading guilty to threatening Mr Malemo that day, the bench said that there was a racial element to what he said.
Williams also admitted to cocaine possession.