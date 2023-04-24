Police received a report at around 7.30pm yesterday (Sunday) that a house was on fire in West End Road.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) extinguished the fire and nobody was injured.

General street view of West End Road, Haydock

A joint investigation between MFRS and Merseyside Police is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out, and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Tracey Martin said: “Thankfully no occupants were in the property at the time of the fire which has caused extensive damage to the property.

“The investigation is in the early stages, so at this point we are keeping an open mind as to how the fire was caused.

“However I would like to appeal to anyone was in the vicinity at around 7.15pm onwards and noticed any suspicious activity then please let us know.

"I am also appealing for any drivers who were in the area at the time to please check your dashcam footage and get in touch if something suspicious was captured. This evidence could hold information that could be vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone in the area with information, CCTV or dashcam can contact us on 101 or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 23000343493.