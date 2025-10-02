Makerfield MP Josh Simons says he “stands with the Jewish community” following a deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

Police say two people have died and three others are in a serious condition after reports of a car being driven towards people and stabbings at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in Crumpsall, on Thursday morning.

A man believed to be the offender was shot by police and is also believed to have died, though police say they have not been able to confirm this “due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person”.

Today is Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year in Judaism – and a large number of people were worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident.

Mr Simons hails from a Jewish family and said the incident had filled him “with sorrow and with fear”.

He said: “A century ago, North Manchester welcomed my Jewish family fleeing persecution. The north of England embraced them as they fled violence and hatred abroad.

“The attack today at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue fills me with sorrow and with fear. I know that members of the Jewish community in Greater Manchester, and across the country, will be feeling the same.

“It’s no accident this attack was today, on Yom Kippur, a season special to all Jewish people.

“I stand with the Jewish community. I know that Manchester’s love and kindness will show over the coming days. And I know the North will be what it has always been: tolerant and proud, a home for anyone who contributes to our towns and to our country.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities.

“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.

“We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed."