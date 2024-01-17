News you can trust since 1853
Man accused of domestic violence and assaulting two Wigan police officers

A 50-year-old man has been accused of domestic abuse and attacking two police officers in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
James Williams, of Chaseley Gardens,Skelmorlie, Paisley, appeared before Manchester justices charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 last year and January 9, threatening a woman with a kitchen knife on January 7, causing criminal damage to a passport and wall on January 8 and assaulting police officers on January 10 and 11.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Wigan.

He was remanded on conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 16. He has yet to enter any pleas.