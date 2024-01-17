Man accused of domestic violence and assaulting two Wigan police officers
A 50-year-old man has been accused of domestic abuse and attacking two police officers in Wigan.
James Williams, of Chaseley Gardens,Skelmorlie, Paisley, appeared before Manchester justices charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 last year and January 9, threatening a woman with a kitchen knife on January 7, causing criminal damage to a passport and wall on January 8 and assaulting police officers on January 10 and 11.
All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Wigan.