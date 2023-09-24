Man accused of having knife and drugs to appear in court in Wigan
A man is due to appear before Wigan magistrates after being charged with possessing a knife and drug offences.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sean Kelleher, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of class A drugs.
He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police said he was charged after an arrest in the Butts Bridge area by officers from Leigh south neighbourhood team.