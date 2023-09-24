News you can trust since 1853
Man accused of having knife and drugs to appear in court in Wigan

A man is due to appear before Wigan magistrates after being charged with possessing a knife and drug offences.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Sean Kelleher, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of class A drugs.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said he was charged after an arrest in the Butts Bridge area by officers from Leigh south neighbourhood team.