Christopher Mather, of Beaumont Grove, Orrell, appeared before borough justices charged with taking the electric vehicle without the owner’s consent and causing damage to it before it was recovered.

The 37-year-old is further accused of robbing Terence Smith of an android device and bank card, and to driving without insurance.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

He was bailed until March 17 when he is due to appear before magistrates again.