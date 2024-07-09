Man accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls in Wigan and Stockport
Nicholas Ryan, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before Stockport magistrates to be charged with eight offences alleged to have been committed against girls in their early teens in both Wigan and Stockport.
They include penetrative sexual activity and sexual touching of a girl aged 13 in Wigan and meeting a girl in Wigan following sexual grooming.
He is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15 in Stockport, attempting to engage in sexual communication, penetrative sexual activity, attempting to cause a girl to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a girl under 16.
All the offences are alleged to have taken place in February and March this year.
Ryan has yet to enter any pleas, and the case was adjourned until he appears before Manchester and Salford magistrates on July 16 by live link.