Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 48-year-old has been accused of a series of child sex offences.

Nicholas Ryan, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before Stockport magistrates to be charged with eight offences alleged to have been committed against girls in their early teens in both Wigan and Stockport.

They include penetrative sexual activity and sexual touching of a girl aged 13 in Wigan and meeting a girl in Wigan following sexual grooming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockport Magistrates' Court

He is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15 in Stockport, attempting to engage in sexual communication, penetrative sexual activity, attempting to cause a girl to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a girl under 16.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in February and March this year.