A man has denied harassing a Wigan borough MP.

Simon Singh, 48, of Wigan Road, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to a charge of repeatedly bothering the then Leigh and Atherton Labour candidate Jo Platt (now the constituency's MP) during the general election campaign.

It is alleged that he "pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of Joanne Platt in that on June 8, 12, 25 and 28 plus July 2 he attended the victim's work place demanding contact."

The newly elected Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt

The case was adjourned until July 23 when Singh will appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates.

In the meantime he has been released on bail conditional that he does not approach Ms Platt or enter the Leigh WN7 postcode area.