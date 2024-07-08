Man accused of harassing Wigan borough MP
Simon Singh, 48, of Wigan Road, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to a charge of repeatedly bothering the then Leigh and Atherton Labour candidate Jo Platt (now the constituency's MP) during the general election campaign.
It is alleged that he "pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of Joanne Platt in that on June 8, 12, 25 and 28 plus July 2 he attended the victim's work place demanding contact."
The case was adjourned until July 23 when Singh will appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates.
In the meantime he has been released on bail conditional that he does not approach Ms Platt or enter the Leigh WN7 postcode area.
Ms Platt was previously the MP for Leigh but lost her “red wall” seat in 2019. However she is now back after a boundary change to the constituency and a huge shift in political support for Labour.