Man accused of Skelmersdale teen Dylan Bragger's murder to face alternative charge of manslaughter

A man awaiting trial over the murder of a Skelmersdale schoolboy will face an alternative charge of manslaughter too.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, is set to appear before a Preston Crown Court judge and jury on January 15 accused of murdering 15-year-old Dylan Bragger.

But at a mention hearing at the court on Friday December 8 it was agreed that a lesser charge of manslaughter would be added to the indictment.

Dylan Bragger

Figueiredo denies murder but the alternative charge has not yet been put to him.

Dylan was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.

Following the youngster’s death, relatives described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.