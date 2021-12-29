Man accused of Wigan town centre rape

Ablolom Okbazge, 26, of the Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish, appeared before borough justices charged with the serious sexual assault of a woman on Saturday December 18 in Wigan town centre.

Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case was immediately sent to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge and Okbazge, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody until that first appearance on January 24.

