Man admits planning to steal from a fellow resident's room at Wigan borough homeless shelter

A man has admitted going into another resident’s room at a homeless shelter to steal from them.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Paul Roberts, 49, of no fixed address, went into the room at Leigh’s homeless hub, on Chapel Street, as a trespasser on January 14.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Wigan magistrates and the case was adjourned until April 11 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
He was remanded on bail until then, with a condition not to go to the hub.