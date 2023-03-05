Man admits planning to steal from a fellow resident's room at Wigan borough homeless shelter
A man has admitted going into another resident’s room at a homeless shelter to steal from them.
By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Paul Roberts, 49, of no fixed address, went into the room at Leigh’s homeless hub, on Chapel Street, as a trespasser on January 14.
He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Wigan magistrates and the case was adjourned until April 11 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.
He was remanded on bail until then, with a condition not to go to the hub.