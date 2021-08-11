Man admits to eight shoplifting offences

Patrick Moran, 29, of Finley Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to thefts from Home Bargains, Asda, M&S, Sainsbury and Aldi between May and July when items including a TV, batteries, Lynx gifts sets, bottles of gin and a sandwich. Moran also admitted to threatening Jonathan Feu on June 22.

He was given a two-week jail term suspended for two years. He is also subject to an electronically-tagged curfew, must complete a drug rehab course and is barred from the Parsonage retail park for six months. He must also pay £100 compensation.

