Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has admitted killing a Wigan lorry driver and rugby referee in a crash on the M6 earlier this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Tamou, a well-known face in the area’s amateur RL leagues, got out of his HGV after it broke down between junctions 15 and 16, near Stoke-on-Trent, on February 27.

He was fatally injured when a car driven by Ghulam Haider, 22, crashed into the lorry shortly before 10pm that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haider, of North Street, Dudley, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court and will be sentenced on June 20.

The late Cliff Tamou

After the tragedy, a statement from Cliff’s family was issued through Staffordshire Police, which read: “Cliff Tamou, 58, who moved to the UK over 30 years ago from New Zealand and settled in the Wigan area, was a devoted husband, father to six children and five grandchildren.

“He was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby."

Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC at the time wrote: "Cliff Tamou was a true gentleman with an infectious smile, hearty laugh and firm but fair on field presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A wonderful referee that was respected throughout the sport by players, coaches, spectators and the young officials he mentored.”

Ghulam Haider admitted causing Cliff Tamou's death by dangerous driving

Ashton Bears posted: “Cliff was a fantastic character who was always happy to referee on a Saturday or Sunday for the club, continually demonstrating his unbridled love for Rugby League.

"Over the years, he has been a regular around the club and known and loved by so many.

"His help and support, in particular to our younger teams and girls teams, with his calming manner and coaching conversation during the game will never be forgotten.

"Cliff earned the respect of all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has helped to develop many of our oldest lads and also a number of our OA players.

"His memory will live on and his wise words.”

Leigh East wrote: "Cliff Tamou was one of the most respected referees that has been ever present over the years with whistle in hand.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to all of Cliff’s family and friends both here and in his native home of New Zealand.”

Shevington Sharks wrote: "Arguably the most respected and admired referee that has ever graced our leagues, Cliff’s amazing attitude and rapport with all the players on and off the field always made him a man in demand for games across the ages and beyond, and a no nonsense style of officiating and straight talking was a blueprint for many an upcoming referee to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A person that you just couldn't help but like and love and our game will be a much sadder place without him on our pitches in future.”

And Leigh Miners Juniors wrote: “Cliff’s passion for the game and his patience and enthusiasm for nurturing young players and referees will never be forgotten.

"Cliff was truly one of a kind as anyone who’s been fortunate enough to be officiated by him will testify.

"His booming voice, his infectious smile and his love for all things Rugby League will live long in our memories of him.

"As well as, of course, his time and dedication he put in as coach of our ladies open age team.”