Window cleaner Paul Ologbose was fatally injured in an attack outside the Kensington Tavern in Higher Folds, Leigh, when Paul Brierley landed a single blow during a row.

The punch had caused the victim to fall to the ground and bang his head.

The 43-year-old of Hendon Street, Leigh, was making his first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on Monday February 28 when he entered a guilty plea to a single charge of manslaughter.

Paul Ologbose

The brief court hearing came only days after 57-year-old Mr Ologbose's funeral which featured a mass gathering of motorcyclists to escort his cortege, as the victim had been a big fan of bikes.

He was remembered during a service at St Joseph's Church, before being buried at Southern Cemetery in Manchester, with his father Sunday Ologbose.

Afterwards, a celebration was held at Gin Pit Miners’ Welfare Institute in Astley, where people could share their favourites memories.

Paul Ologbose's funeral cortege

Mr Ologbose died in hospital on Sunday, January 23 after being hit once during an incident outside the venue which was formerly known as Higher Folds Sports and Social Club, at 2am.

In a statement released after his death, his family said: “Our beautiful dad Paul passed away surrounded by his four children, brother and family on January 23. He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst way possible, which as a family we will never get our heads around.

“Our dad was a family man who loved all his children and grandchildren very much, and made a big impact on so many people’s lives. Everybody loved him for who he was, a loving caring person who would help anyone in need.

“Our dad was the go-to person for anything to do with engines, he could fix anything! He loved his job, with window cleaning meaning everything to him.

The Kensington Tavern

“Our dad had his business for 31 years and loved every single day of it. He would make time for all his customers, even if it was because he had seen a car he liked in their garden or to ask for a brew with three sugars.

“Our dad was one in a million. We hope you are dancing away to your Bob Marley music and wearing your Bob Marley hat which you never took off. Your two grandchildren love you so much. Rest easy Dad and Grandad Bushy, we all love and miss you so much.”

Brierley was remanded in custody pending his sentence in April.