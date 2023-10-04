News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Man admits to making and possessing disgusting images of child abuse

An Up Holland man who made and possessed vile images of child abuse has been given a community sentence and faces major restrictions on computer, phone and social media use.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Daniel Healey, 33, of Higher Lane, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit possessing 52 prohibited images of children and making indecent images of youngsters, 10 of which were judged to fall into category B and 11 in category C.

Read More
Thief admits to targeting spirits in shoplifting sprees

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £175 to the court and victim services.

Daniel Healey's punishment includes carrying out 200 hours of unpaid workDaniel Healey's punishment includes carrying out 200 hours of unpaid work
Daniel Healey's punishment includes carrying out 200 hours of unpaid work
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He must also sign on the sex offenders' register for five years and is the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order which means he must not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 or sleep in the same house as a minor unless with the permission of the parents who would have to be aware of his convictions.

The order also imposes a raft of restrictions on computer use including being banned from using encryption devices or anything that can delete devices' browser history.

He must provide passwords and devices for inspection by the police and must not dispose of any without permission.