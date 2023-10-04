Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Healey, 33, of Higher Lane, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit possessing 52 prohibited images of children and making indecent images of youngsters, 10 of which were judged to fall into category B and 11 in category C.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £175 to the court and victim services.

Daniel Healey's punishment includes carrying out 200 hours of unpaid work

He must also sign on the sex offenders' register for five years and is the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order which means he must not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 or sleep in the same house as a minor unless with the permission of the parents who would have to be aware of his convictions.

The order also imposes a raft of restrictions on computer use including being banned from using encryption devices or anything that can delete devices' browser history.