Man admits to motoring offences including dangerous driving

A motorist will be sentenced by a judge after admitting to several road offences including dangerous driving.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Nathan Modlinsky, 27, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a BMW 320 on March 11 which was driven dangerously on Higher Green Lane and Lower Green Lane, Astley, failed to stop for police and was driving without a licence or insurance.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will learn his fate on April 11.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

