Man admits to smashing police car window

A man has admitted launching an attack then smashing a window of the police car in which officers came to arrest him.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:06 am
Wigan and Leigh court

Robert Harrison-Woods, 30, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the assault of Martin Walsh on December 20 and the subsequent causing of £150 in criminal damage to a patrol vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was released on bail pending sentence on February 9, conditional that he does not have any contact with his victim nor enter McColl’s on Marsh Green.