Man admits to smashing police car window
A man has admitted launching an attack then smashing a window of the police car in which officers came to arrest him.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:04 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:06 am
Robert Harrison-Woods, 30, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the assault of Martin Walsh on December 20 and the subsequent causing of £150 in criminal damage to a patrol vehicle.
He was released on bail pending sentence on February 9, conditional that he does not have any contact with his victim nor enter McColl’s on Marsh Green.