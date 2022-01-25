Man admits to smashing police car window

Robert Harrison-Woods, 30, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the assault of Martin Walsh on December 20 and the subsequent causing of £150 in criminal damage to a patrol vehicle.

He was released on bail pending sentence on February 9, conditional that he does not have any contact with his victim nor enter McColl’s on Marsh Green.